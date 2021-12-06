With the first leg on hold, Nigeria’s representative in the Confederation Cup, Enyimba international on Sunday defeated visiting Al Ittihad of Libya in the second leg of the competition, BSNsports.com.ng can report.

The first leg was to have taken place last weekend but was postponed indefinitely by CAF after Enyimba were unable to enter the Tunisia, venue of the match due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Two first half goals by Enyimba sealed a 2-0 advantage for them ahead the second leg.

CAF will have to decide on the first leg and the entire fixtures to determine which team will proceed to the group stage.

However, Nigeria’s other representatives, Rivers United of Port Harcourt have been knocked out on away goal rule by Al Masry.

The first leg ended 2-1 in favour of Rivers United but Al Masry stalemated the match at 2-2 after winning 1-0 yesterday in Egypt.

