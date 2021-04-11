Nigeria’s only surviving club in the continent, Enyimba International of Aba are literally going through hell in Algeria ahead of their game today against ES Setif.

The good news however is that the inter club department of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stepped in to ensure that the Aba giants are not short changed ahead of the all-important clash which is capable of determining the team that would move into the quarterfinals of the competition from the group.

Club chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu who spoke exclusively to newstap.com.ng Saturday evening from Setif said the hosts went to the extent of trying to hold the technical meeting without informing Enyimba.

“The man they attached to us simply said he is not aware of where the meeting was taking place. When we arrived Algiers, our hosts said there was no flight to Setif and we had to make a four and a half hour trip by road from Algiers to Setif which is against Caf rules. At the airport, we were delayed for hours because the immigration said they spotted an error in the visa issued to one of our players. It has been a very tiring and frustrating experience,” Anyansi said.

He said Enyimba also uncovered a plot by Setif to use COVID-19 test to reduce the strength of the team before the intervention of CAF.

Anyansi was full of praises for CAF as the officials on ground have been doing everything to ensure a level playing field ahead of the game billed to kick off 8 pm tonight.

Enyimba secured a 2-1 victory in the Aba first leg, a result which the Algerians didn’t accept and vowed to “deal” with Enyimba in the return leg.

The Algerians had before leaving Aba vowed to employ whatever dirty and unorthodox means to win at home.