Monica Iheakam

Enyimba international FC of Aba and Enugu Rangers have qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup, following their victories yesterday.

The duo bearing Nigeria’s flag at the continental championship braved the odds and overpowered their opponents to book their tickets.

Enyimba triumphed to the group stage on a 4-1 aggregate, following its 2-1 away win against South African side, TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadiumb Nelspruit yesterday.

Ghanaian defender Daniel Darkwah put Enyimba ahead in the 76th minute.

Martins Usule who scored the second goal in the first leg put the game beyond the hosts by netting another eight minutes from time.

Rangers made it to the next stage with a slim 1-0 defeat of Togolese champions ASC KARA in their second leg, playoff round tie at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes secured their passage on away goal rule having lost the first leg 2–1 in Lome last weekend.

Chinonso Eziekwe netted the decisive strike for Rangers in the 17th minute of the keenly contested match.