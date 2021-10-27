Nigeria’s remaining representatives in the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC); Enyimba FC and Rivers United will face North African opponents in the penultimate round before the group stage, www.aclsports.com reports.

Enyimba defeated Senegalese side Diambars 4-0 on aggregate to reach this stage of the competition while Rivers United were beaten 1-2 on aggregate by Al Hilal of Sudan in the Champions League, prompting the Nigerians to drop to the CAFCC.

In the draws for the playoff round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday afternoon, the two Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides were drawn against dicey North African sides.

Former African champions Enyimba were drawn against Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli for a place in the group stage. It is the second season in a row that Enyimba will face a Libyan side after their meeting with Al Ahly Benghazi last season.

The first leg game will hold in Benghazi on the weekend of November 28 while the return leg will hold in Aba, South Eastern, Nigeria a week later.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Port Harcourt based Rivers United will travel to Egypt once again after they were drawn against Al Masry of Egypt.

United, only last Sunday lost the second leg of their Champions League tie against Al Hilal in Suez, Egypt and will have to face Al Masry at the Alexandria Stadium in the second leg of their duel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .