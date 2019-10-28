Monica Iheakam

Enyimba International FC of Aba yesterday boosted their CAF Confederation Cup group stage chances with the 2-0 win against TS Galaxy in Aba.

New signing Victor Mboma gave the Peoples Elephant the lead in the seven minutes of proceedings before Martin Usule sealed the victory for the Aba Giants in the second half.

The encounter at the Enyimba international stadium started in a frenzy with both sides searching for an early opener.

It was not all Enyimba all through the first period as TS Galaxy also had some decent chances of their own but they did not trouble Theophilus Afelokhai in goal for the hosts.

The visitors, in the later stages of the first half, grew in confidence as they took over the midfield and would have equalised in the 42nd minute but had Afelokhai to beat.

In the second half, coach Abd’Allah introduced the duo Austin Oladapo and Martin Usule and that enlivened the Enyimba attack with Usule threatening the Galaxy defence.

Usule’s persistence was finally repaid when he scored Enyimba’s second goal after the Galaxy goalkeeper parried Andrew Abalogu’s cross to his path.

The second-leg comes up on November 3rd and a draw will be enough to see the NPFL side through to the group stage of the competition.