Nigeria representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba International might likely travel to Libya for the return leg of the CAF inter-club competition against Ahli Benghazi.

The emergency committee of the Africa soccer governing body met and took important decisions after careful considerations.

“The CAF Emergency Committee has lifted restrictions on hosting CAF international matches on Libyan soil.”

This comes after the CAF Safety and Security Department inspected stadiums in Tripoli and Benghazi from February 8-15, 2021, and further deliberations on the situation in the country.

Football matches will now return to Libya, starting at the Benghazi Stadium, provided a number of conditions are met regarding the stadium’s suitability for hosting CAF matches.

The committee has set March 10, 2021 as the deadline for Libya to comply with CAF club licenses, safety and security requirements and to fulfill follow-up checks on stadium suitability,” the statements reads

The People Elephant will host Ahli Benghazi in the opening group game at the Enyimba international stadium in Aba.