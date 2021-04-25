After suffering a defeat in the match-day 5 of the CAF Confederation cup, head coach of Nigeria’s representative Enyimba international, Fatai Osho, has shifted his attention to the final group game against Ahli Benghazi, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Libya side Ahli Benghazi on Thursday evening defeated the Peoples Elephants 1-0 and gave the team a setback in its quest to secure quarterfinal ticket.

The Nigeria side will play host to Orlando Pirates of South Africa in the match day 6 in the yet to be determined venue and Osho is already talking tough ahead of the crucial game.

“On the defeat to the Libyans, it was quite an improvement on our part. We knew we needed a good result here to stand a chance of going through to the quarter-finals.

“The players are aware of this and they worked hard. After that goal, we tried hard to see what we could do to rescue the situation, the red card also changed the narrative to some extent. Even after that, we pushed to see if we could salvage the game, unfortunately, we couldn’t.

“You look at that group and everyone still stands the chance to go to the quarter-finals. I had said it that the group would go to the last day.

“Every team is competing very well, what we need to do right now is ensure we get our maximum points against Pirates and see what happens in the other venue,” Osho stated.