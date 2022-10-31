Ahead of the first leg of the Confederation Cup playoff, the opponent of Nigeria’s representative Rivers United Al Nasr of Libya has arrived in the country, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Rivers United started their campaign in the Champions League but had to drop to the Confederation Cup after losing out to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the final qualifier of the competition.

They were drawn against Libyan side Al Nasr in the playoffs of the competition.

The Libyan side touched down in Abuja on Sunday afternoon and they are expected to proceed to Port-Harcourt.

The game will take place on Wednesday at the Adokiye Amasiamaka Stadium.