Paul Erewuba

Rangers International of Enugu lost 2-1 to Gabonese club, AS Pelican, in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup first round clash in Libreville, yesterday.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead early in the game before Nnamdi Egbujuo reduced the deficit for the Flying Antelopes before the break. In the match monitored on youtube yesterday, in Lagos, Rangers fought hard to equalise, but Pelican stood resolute at the back.