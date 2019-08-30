Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu said the People’s Elephant will not underrate any opponent in their spirited bid to win the CAF Champions League for a third time.

Anyansi-Agwu, also an executive committee member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), speaks on the backdrop of their 5-0 thrashing of Rahimo of Burkina Faso, in the reverse fixture of their Preliminary Round fixture, a result that saw them progress to the Second Qualifying Round on 5-1 aggregate, setting up a clash with Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

Enyimba will host Al Hilal in the first leg on the weekend of September 13/14/15 in Aba, while the reverse fixture will take place in Omdurman two weeks later.

“We can never, ever underrate any team no matter their pedigree, not even All Hilal,” the Enyimba boss said.

“We are not going to underrate any team, whoever they may be. We will take them one by one. We believe that if we are able to get to the group stage, that’s when our real character will begin to show.

“We will keep doing things that will make the team succeed. We will keep working hard, doing all that are expected of us. Al Hilal are no small team, even the club that we’ve just played, Rahimo, are not a small team. Though they paraded younger players, they gave a very good account of themselves.