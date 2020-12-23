Enyimba coach, Fatai Osho said he’s aware Al Merrikh are a difficult team to beat, but confident the team will triumph.

The two times CAF Champions League winners will slug it out with the Sudanese side in the first-leg of the final qualifying round of the competition today.

Speaking ahead of the game, Osho described Al Merrikh as a dangerous opponent.

“It won’t come easy, we’re quite aware of that. Al Merrikh – they are a very good side, a well-known team in Africa, just like Enyimba.

“So, it’s going to be a very tough battle and we are quite aware of this and we’re really preparing towards it,” he said.

Enyimba will be hoping to be second time lucky against a Sudanese opponent in the competition, after the were knocked out by Al Hilal at this same stage last year.

In a related development, world football governing body, FIFA has banned Al Merreikh from signing new players.

FIFA confirmed the ban in a statement released on their website after the Sudanese club was found guilty of owing ex-Brazilian player, Marcos de Santos Moraes unpaid wages.