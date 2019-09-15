Two time African Champions Enyimba International will play host to Sudanese side Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League second round fixture tomorrow.

The People’s Elephants thrashed Rahimo FC 5-1 on aggregate over two legs in the first round after going down 1-0 in the first leg.

Ahead of the clash, coach of Enyimba Usman Abdallah says he is expecting a tough test and has charged his boys to avoid any form of complacency.

Enyimba won the CAF Champions League back to back in 2003 and 2004, and are aiming to also become the first Nigerian team to win the championship since then.

Tickets prize has been put at 500 naira for the popular side and 1000 naira for the VIP at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, Abia State for the game.

The game kicks off at 5pm Nigerian time.