The Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN) has distributed smoked catfish to some states of the country as palliatives in support of government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiary states include Lagos, Oyo, Rivers states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The National President of CAFFAN, Mr. Oloye Rotimi, flagged-off distribution of the smoked fish to Oyo State government at it Secretariat in Ibadan.The CAFFAN National President said the gesture was to support the government in the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the states.

Oloye said, “we are here today to answer the clarion call of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, calling for support from organisations and individuals to support the government in provision of palliatives for the alleviation of the sufferings of the less privileged in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further emphasised that the distribution of the smoked catfish was very important at this crucial time, stressing that it is one of the veritable sources of animal protein with complete profile of essential amino acids necessary for body building, rapid cell replication and development of the body’s immune system.

While calling on the Federal Government and states to include home-grown fish as part of items for distribution to all vulnerable and less-privileged Nigerians, Oloye noted that home-grown fish helps in building immune systems that fight against the ravaging effects of diseases.

“Home-grown fish is a mandatory food item in every home, especially now that various diseases and infections appear to challenge our health and well-being,” he said.

The CAFFAN president, however, said the beneficiaries of the CAFFAN initiative in their respective states would appreciate the quality of the home-grown and processed fish provided by its members across the country.

The FCT chapter of CAFFAN, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Mundu, donated the smoked catfish to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Kuchingoro Kaura Camp, Abuja. He pointed out that the humanitarian gesture was designed to promote fish as a source of protein to complement carbohydrates and other classes of food.