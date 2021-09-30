African soccer governing (CAF) has released the draw for the maiden edition of the women champions league to be staged in Egypt later in the year, BSNSports.com.ng can report

The draw, which was conducted yesterday saw Nigeria representative Rivers Angels placed in group B alongside Mamelodi Sundown of South Africa, Vihiga Queens of Kenya and ASFAR FC Morocco.

The draw means that the Nigeria side will have the opportunity to avenge the defeat Super Falcons suffered in the hands of Bayana Bayana of South Africa in the just concluded Aisha Buhari Invitational tournament.

The group A of the draw consists of host Wad Deglia of Egypt, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Queens of Equatorial Guinea and Hassacass ladies of Ghana.

