The stage is set for this year’s edition of Beauty of Africa Pageant (BAIP), which holds in Calabar, Cross Rivers State on October 4.

The organiser of the awards, Elvis Opuene, disclosed that the pageant, which is currently in its 13th edition, would be an epoch making event this year.

“Calabar will experience the festival of beauties as 37 models clash for the most prestigious crown in Africa. It is going to be an exciting and entertaining grand finale,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief host for the event is Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade and on hand to thrill guests are Akpororo, Gordons, Helen Paul and others.