Judex Okoro, Calabar

The General Overseer and President of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), Bishop Gospel Emmah Isong, has predicted strange re-alignments and reconciliations among politicians in 2020.

Besides, while he predicted that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would reach out to his political foes in order to reposition himself; he foresees turbulent times for the Rivers State-born Minister of transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking at 2020 annual “Pass Over Night” church service held in Calabar to usher in the New Year, Isong, who doubles as the National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), also predicted more arrests of Nigerians by DSS which may lead to a shake-up.

He said: “There shall be strange re-alignments, compensations and reconciliations and collaborations of old-time political enemies in 2020.

“Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is going to reconcile with his enemies to position himself in politics. Get ready for shock reconciliations.

“Those of you that used to die for politicians, you will notice that the person you were dying for has made peace with his enemies. Then you will know that politics is a game. And that at a high level, they don’t take it the way you do.

“Rotimi Amechi will have an uphill task, but in the end, he would triumph over his adversaries who are trying to pull him down. But he shall convince his friends and foes that he is still in charge,” he prophesied.

On Department of State Security Services (DSS), he said: “There shall be a shake-up in the DSS because of the embarrassment of the continuous arrest of innocent Nigerians. The arrest would not only be limited to ordinary citizens, but shall also include clergymen who make public utterance that would be against the DSS.

On the issue of insecurity, the cleric said: “There shall be several and retaliatory attacks on the headsmen that would lead to killing all over Nigeria and movement of cows on the road would be heavily restricted to protect life

“Because of border closure, criminals and smugglers would devise other means of breaking the law on the waterways. Besides, I foresee more protests and civil disobedience; I foresee teargas everywhere, mind your steps this year,” he predicted.

On the economy, he stated that “there shall be favourable and overwhelming government policies on Nigeria’s seaport, aviation and marine businesses.”

On Cross River, he prophesied that the state shall witness a serious transformation from 2020 to the extent that those who see the state as a failure would become so shocked.

He, however, called on Nigerians to stop being hard and selfish, and rather embrace real change by caring for the weak, the young and the elderly.