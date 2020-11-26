The administration of Governor Ben Ayade is committed to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage for her citizens. Presently all the General hospitals in the state are been revamped to meet world class standards under the dynamic stewardship of the Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu in preparation for The State Health Insurance Scheme enrollment process targeted at the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

Showing the government readiness to achieve this, today the General Hospital Calabar was unveiled by the Minister of State for Health Dr Adeleke Olorunimbe Mamora alongside the Cross River State Deputy Governor Prof Ivara Ejemot Esu. Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Minister commended the efforts of the State Government stating that Sen Ayade’s giant strides in the health sector is one that stands out in Nigeria.

“I wish to thank the State Governor Sen Ben Ayade, his Deputy Prof Ivara Esu and the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu as well as the entire people of CRS for the warm reception accorded me, indeed CRS is a home of hospitality. Iam proud to be a part of this wonderful achievement. Of a truth the administration of Sen Prof Ben Ayade has done well in the health sector firstly by appointing a goal getter, vibrant and hardworking youth to head that Ministry as she’s done excellently well in the health sector recording many achievements that has today made the State to stand taller than others. I want to also use this medium to appreciate all the health workers who have sacrificed their all to make the health sector functional. This hospital is truly beautiful and serene. Your Excellency I can assure you that people will want to fall sick just to spend some time in this facility. I urge you all to continue to work in synergy with the Federal Government to fix the health challenges in the country.”

Appreciating the Minister for visiting the State and making out time to come unveil the new section of the hospital completed in phase 1, the Deputy Governor Prof Ivara Esu stated that with the upgrade of all the general hospitals and other health facilities in the State, the State is ready for the Health Insurance Scheme which will help us achieve universal health care while offering quality health services to our people. “This administration cares a lot about the welfare and health of her citizens and as such the Governor is matching words with Action! If you don’t believe his words… see the action!. The health workers are all excited and rebranded and we are ready to offer services!

We are blessed with the right leadership at all levels as the Health Commissioner has done so much to transform the health system in less than one year We’ll keep doing our best to continue to promote our health system.”

In a vote of thanks, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu thanked the Health Minister for honoring the State and making out time to unveil the hospital. She also thanked the Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade and his Deputy Prof Ivara Ejemot Esu for their numerous support to the health sector. “The Commissioner said despite the COVId-19 pandemic lock down, Governor Ben Ayade was not distracted, he said work must go on and today we have result!

Honorable Minister, thank you for making this Event a success, as a State we’re very grateful for this honor. I thank our amiable, digital and health pro Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade and his dynamic Deputy Prof Ivara Esu for paying attention to the health sector and making it possible for our general hospitals and other health facilities to wear a new look. We will soon conclude the employment of the health workers even though many Persons didn’t apply to help us meet targets, we will have more hands to render quality health Care to our people”

“This is a clear indication that as a State we’re ready for the Health Insurance Scheme as well as attaining Universal Health Coverage which is our major target/priority. Today, general hospital calabar amongst others has a wonderful/conducive environment with an upgraded reception, anti-microbial epoxy floor, an en-suite Accident/Emergency unit, a standard pharmacy, casualty unit, doctors call rooms as well as a 21st century theatre. We’ve made the environment so clean and conducive for our people knowing that a clean environment promotes a healthy living and as such, a hospital must always have that look.”

Highlight of the event was the official opening of the Hospital by the Honorable Minister of State for Health Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora led by the Deputy Governor, the Health Commissioner, the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, the CMDs of UCTH and the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Calabar, the DG of the CRSPHCDA, DG SACA, Permanent Secretary of the CRSMOH and other dignitaries inspected the phase one completed area