Residents of Calabar and motorists have commended Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for commencing the asphalting of the Tinapa-Odukpani junction dual carriage road that leads to Calabar metropolis.

A cross section of residents along the axis and motorists plying the road, spoken to, said they were already feeling relieved by the pace of work going on.

A motorist, Mr Philip Okon said Governor Ayade was matching words with action, given the fast pace of the construction work.

According to Okon, “the ongoing dualisation of the road is a welcome relief following the hardship motorists encounter on account of the single-lane road which was in deplorable condition.”

He lamented that the road which is the only gateway into Calabar usually witnesses gridlock for hours. He added that “the ongoing massive construction work will alleviate our plight.”

Another motorist, Mr Eteng Ofem, commended Ayade for the initiative and the speed of work.

“To be honest with you, I was one of those who doubted this project, I never believed this project will even reach the stage it is now.

“We don’t know the magic Ayade is doing because I know Cross River is no longer rich like it used to be because of the loss of the littoral status.

“As we speak, the long traffic is no longer here because the governor has open both sides of the road to ease vehicular movements,” he said.

An indigene of Odukpani, Mrs Elizabeth Asuquo, said that the dualization of the road will boost economic activities within and outside the state.

Asuquo who was full of joy for the speed of work, said that the construction will also reduce cases of accidents on the highway.

She urged the governor to monitor the contractor with a view to ensuring timely completion of the project.

The Director of Civil Engineering at the state Ministry of Works, Dr Godwin Akeke, said the road will be delivered before the second quarter of the year.

According to him, “the project is a dual carriage way designed to accommodate the increasing influx of vehicular traffic in and out of the state.

“With the commitment of the state governor, we are targeting to get one section of the road completed by mid February and by end of the April the road should be fully completed.

“The total length of the road is 16.7 kilometres and the work done so far is 75 per cent and the width of the road is 20 meters,” he said.