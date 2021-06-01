With a strong desire to ensure that CRS continue to stand tall in the health sector of Nigeria, amongst other numerous records breaking achievements of the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade’s administration through his workaholic and dynamic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, the State now has a Zonal Office which will bring core Nursing administration to the State for the first time in history.

Receiving the Registrar/Secretary General of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria Alh. Farouk Umar and his team on behalf of the State Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu thanked and commended him for his visionary and tireless efforts in bringing more innovations to the Nursing profession in Nigeria. “Let me also use this medium to thank and commend you for your resilient and hardworking nature that has brought innovation and massive changes in the Nursing Council which contributed immensely to building the health sector of Nigeria.

“Your ability to raise and keep standard without playing politics with accreditation of nursing institutions is commendable. For a Country that wishes to achieve Universal Health Coverage with little Health workforce, we must do everything possible to strengthen the Councils to produce more of all the cadres of health workers. As a State, we also admire and appreciate your support that has so far given full accreditation to all our Schools of nursing with increased student entries. Cross River is set to have the first College of nursing sciences in South South Nigeria which remains a massive breakthrough for us as a State. Finally, bringing your Zonal Office to Cross River has made us the envy of the Country. We therefore thank you and your entire team for this huge honor, we are assuring you that the purpose for which this Office was created will be achieved.

On his part, the Registrar/Secretary General during his reaction thanked the government of Sen. Prof Ben Ayade who through his Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has been able to achieve outstanding results especially in the health sector for the State. “I want to on behalf of my team thank the Health Commissioner for the warm reception so far. I owe every success to the Governor and his Health Commissioner as her hard work and resilience is why the State has achieved all of this. A couple of Months ago we were here for the accreditation exercise and again her hard work and effort gave Cross River schools full accreditation status. We are back this time to commission the State’s Zonal Office. I’ve never seen a woman being so committed and active as always I keep wishing she was from my State as in her tenure the State has achieved so much in the health sector.

“While I charge the State to use the Office judiciously, I want to also assure the CRSMOH of our regular support/synergy, thanking everyone especially the government of CRS and his Health Commissioner, her entire team and the CRS and Akwa Ibom State NANNM, our Nursing student for being so pragmatic, committed and dedicated to making this process a reality. For every other dignitary here present, we salute you and also thank you for being a part of this success. Am so proud of this State and her leadership.”

In a vote of thanks, the Director of Nursing Services Dr Pauline Obute thanked His Excellency Sen. Prof Ben Ayade, Commissioner and her team, the Registrar and Secretary General Alh. Farouk Umar, CRS will forever be indebted to you and your entire team for all your tremendous efforts and support as we reassure you that this Zonal Office will be used as a means of bringing Nursing services closer to our people amongst other purposes it’s built for. The stress of tra…