From Gyang Bere, Jos

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed outrage and frustration over the continuous killing of Plateau citizens in rural communities by bandits.

Mutfwang, in a press statement in Jos on Tuesday, described as barbaric and unacceptable the recent killings at Chando Zerreci, Rantis and five villages in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas, respectively.

He condemned the killing of innocent citizens who are farmers in the state and appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing the menace which has painted the state in bad light.

‘I am saddened over the killing of Plateau citizens in rural communities who are doing their legitimate and lawful businesses by bandits and suspected herders,’ Mutfwang said.

‘I condemn the 2 April,.2022, terror attacks on villagers at Chando Zerreci village during an annual festival to usher in the 2022 farming season. In these recent attacks, several lives perished and about 19 persons were reportedly inflicted with severe injuries from gunshots.

‘Shortly after this unholy act, some gunmen unleashed another terror on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on 5 April, 2022 at Rantis, Gashish in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and killed 2 people while others sustained injuries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘He alleged that this criminality continues because government has refused to take deliberate steps towards addressing the plights of these helpless and homeless people.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘As if that is not enough, some bandits also invaded villages in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas and killed scores of people.

‘I also received with shock the barbaric mass killing of innocent villagers in Kukawa, Gyambau, Kyaram, Wanka among others where dozens of people were murdered for no reason.

‘I condemn in totality these senseless killings and call on both the Federal and Plateau State Governments to wake up and take serious their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties in the state.’

Mutfwang called on Plateau citizens to rally against the ravaging insecurity, kidnappings and other criminal activities that have become injurious to the economic growth and development of the state.

He prayed that God will comfort the families of the victims and also called on the both PLASEMA and NEMA to urgently do the needful.