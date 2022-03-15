By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The vice-chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has enjoined 2,140 students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session to pay attention to their studies, shun violence and exam malpractices.

Owens-Ibie stated that the figure represented an increment in enrollment compared to 1,900 students admitted for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He said, in the 2021/2022 academic session, Caleb attracted 1,513 undergraduate students, 295 through the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), 59 from Caleb Business School, while 283 were from the College of Postgraduate Studies, bringing the total of new students to 2,140.

Giving a breakdown, he said, for 100 level, Computer Science recorded the highest, with 299, followed by Mass Communication, 207, International Relations, 147, Architecture recorded 110, Accounting, 106, Business Administration, with 86, and Microbiology produced 75.

He urged the new students to take full advantage of the quality opportunities offered by the university, saying “This to a large extent determines their choice in life. We are basically equipping the students with skills in demand so they can be gainfully employed.

“There are skills employers are looking for, one of the things we do here is ensuring they have global certification, through our qualitative learning.’’

The VC stated that the school had the capacity to cater for the large number of students and was building two more hostels for male and female students.

He charged the students to resolve to be different just as he appealed to their parents to continue to support the institution as it marches forward for global reckoning.

The VC disclosed that the institution’s mandate is to produce graduates worthy of knowledge and character for the global market in addition to carrying out societal-driven research and community service.

Owens-Ibie said the university is fast growing in students’ population and infrastructural development, noting that courses and programmes are accredited by relevant government agencies.

The VC added that the institution had already blended classrooms, combining physical and virtual modes of teaching and learning.

He assured the students that the university management would do everything possible to provide a conducive learning environment for them to complete their studies.