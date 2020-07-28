Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, which emerged one of the select institutions to commence e-learning without interrupting its academic calendar, has successfully conducted academic, training and other regular activities on the University’s online platform, with student enrolment on the e-learning platform moving from 8 per cent on April 20 to almost 100% by the beginning of July 2020.

To achieve excellent service delivery, academic staff have undergone five different training sessions in order to gain a mastery of teaching and assessment tools available on the e-learning platform.

Apart from periodic guidelines circulated to them, a general training session and college and departmental-level trainings have been organized for students.

The institution early in the semester granted all students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and lecturers, free access to various e-library resources, to enhance research,learning and teaching experience and capacity.

Numerous other social, political and spiritual activities, are also going on virtually. The Student Representatives Council (SRC) elections are on going, with students currently campaigning to solicit votes for various positions. Activities will culminate in manifesto presentation and the inauguration of the new executive, virtually.

The University’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and godly character, has continued, with an optional online prayer meeting once a month..

Although the University had anticipated physical resumption during the semester, delay in resumption has led to the institution advising students who paid accommodation fees, of the option of carrying such component of the fees forward, or getting a refund. All students were however allowed to register for courses on the portal during the semester, irrespective of fee status, while those unable to pay fees due to COVID-19 challenges, were given access to the university’s e-learning platform.