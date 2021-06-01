Students of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, in furtherance of the new university policy of obtaining programme-specific global information technology (IT) certification at every level, as graduation requirement, have passed the Google Certification examination.

A total of 547 students at 100 and 300 levels passed in ‘Batch A,’ with 324 students from 300 Level, and 223 from 100 Level. Crystal Marketing Centre collaborated with the university as training partner.

The successful 100 Level students were from Accounting, Architecture, Business Administration, Computer Science, Criminology, Cybersecurity, and Economics, while the 300 level students were from Mass Communication, International Relations, Political Science, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry and Microbiology.

The global IT certification as graduation requirement policy commenced in the current 2020/2021 session.

Vice-chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, expressed delight at how quickly the innovation of global IT certification has been embraced by stakeholders, adding that, “Caleb intends to vigorously introduce and implement innovation that will uniquely position graduates of the university for both the local and global markets.”

The other partner on the system-wide training for global IT certification is New Horizons.