A renowned youth soccer developer from University of California, Santa Barbara, USA, Tim Vom Steeg has confirmed his impending trip to Nigeria in December, to facilitate a three-day talent hunt programme and coaching clinic, through which a couple of outstanding Lagos-based kids will be selected for full scholarships in God’s own country.

This was revealed by the programme’s originator, Machael David (aka Omasaro), a former player of Nigerian lower division league side, FC Ebedei of Sagamu, who disclosed that Vom Steeg will start his stay in Lagos on December 19, with a visit to a royal father and training session with some choice coaches, before the event starts the following day.

David, who is now fully based in the USA, said the talent hunt venture, which will hold from December 20 to 22, at First Bank Field, Satelletite Town, Lagos, is part of his contributions to the society that produced him, and giving something back to teams like Santana Boys of Ojo, as well as the Surulere-based duo of National Grassroots Dream Team and Community Action Through Sports (CATS), both of which he played for before traveling abroad.

He said: “On its first edition this December, the University of California, Santa Barbara’s head coach, Tim Vom Steeg, will be coming as a guest speaker to inspire the SSS 3 students and grassroots coaches that will be in attendance.

“Mr. Vom Steeg is not just coming as a guest speaker, but as a scout, looking for two-three SSS 3 student-athletes to award them the opportunity of traveling to America Fall of 2020, to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara, on scholarship.