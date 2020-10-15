Fast rising female artiste Akhigbe Omoye Blessing, popularly known as “Calis Bless” has released an Afro-pop single titled “YOU”.

She describes it as a determined comeback to the Nigerian Music Industry after a previous unsuccessful attempt 2 years earlier, Calis Bless graciously vibe to a rich Afro-fusion sound adorned with great lyrical dexterity in the tune produced by Bayological Beatz.

She started music four years ago, but went professional two years ago, recorded and released singles titled, “Without the Money” and “Don’t Go” in the 2019. She dropped “Ijo Cuppy” and “For You” which didn’t really go as expected.

Determined to succeed in the industry, Calis Bless, launched a come back with hit singles like “Jaye Lo”, “Party” and her latest single “You”, which is doing fairly well despite the low promotion it is got owing to paucity of fund.

The Auchi, Edo born 24-year-old OND holder from the Federal Polytechnic songstress, based in Lagos State said her passion for music has kept her going is the industry as challenges she has faced is enough to make her quit on her dreams.

According to her, talent is not enough to excel, because money is needed to record and promote even a good song.