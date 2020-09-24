Rita Okoye

Fast rising female artiste Akhigbe Omoye Blessing, popularly known as “Calis Bless” has released an Afro-pop single titled “YOU”.

In what she describes as a determined comeback to the Nigerian Music Industry after a previous unsuccessful attempt 2 years earlier, Calis Bless graciously vibe to a rich Afro-fusion sound adorned with great lyrical dexterity in the tune produced by Bayological Beatz.

Speaking on her music career, the musician said, she started music four years ago, but went professional two years ago.

Setting out on her professional career in 2018, she recorded and released singles titled, “Without the Money” and “Don’t Go” in the 2019, she dropped “Ijo Cuppy” and “For You” which didn’t really go as expected.

Determined to succeed in the industry, Calis Bless launched a 2020 come back with hit singles like “Jaye Lo”, “Party” and her latest single “You”, which is doing fairly well despite the low promotion it is got owing to paucity of fund.

The Edo born songstress, based in Lagos state said the passion she has for music is what has kept her going is the industry, because, the challenges she has faced is enough to make her quit on her dreams.

The 24-year-old OND holder from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, narrated how surviving in the industry has been difficult for her as an upcoming female musician.

According to her, talent is not enough to excel, because money is needed to record and promote even a good song.

And the lack of genuine support from those that don’t believe in an upcoming’s talent and those that want to exploit them make it even more difficult.

She also lamented how some people she once approached for assistance to record and promote her songs, harassed her sexually.

According to her, some of them demand sexual activities from her in exchange for their help, and since she can’t indulge them, they withhold their help.