Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Rights Group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has said the recent call by a local group in Umuahia, Abia State for the redeployment of the state commissioner of police, Ene Okon, was not only callous but uncalled for.

In a release signed by Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem President and Comrade Kanice Igwe Secretary respectively, COSEYL said it was beyond any logical reasoning that a group led by one Mr. Kelechi Kalu would call for the redeployment of a police commissioner who personally led a team of his officers to arrest a gang of armed robbers who killed a couple in Umuahia, less than two hours after the incident.

The release read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the group ‘ Conscience of the Masses ‘ led by Mr kelechi Kalu calling for the redeployment of Abia state Commissioner of Police, CP, Etim Ene Okon.

“Such call at a time that the CP is doing very well in combating crime in Abia state shows clearly that either members of the said group are not living in Abia state to know the true position of security in the state or they lack the understanding of how security works.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that they don’t know the security status of Abia before Okon took over the mantle in Abia last February 2019”.

COSEYL enumerating the achievements CP Okon in Abia said, “The most recent feat achieve by the CP and his men was the arrest of a five-man robbery gang that killed a couple in World Bank after robbing them of their valuables and they were arrested the same day”.

The Rights group said for anyone to have seen the achievements of CP Okon and went ahead to call for his removal shows he does not like the peace Abians are enjoying presently.