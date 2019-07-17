Former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has cautioned Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore over its call for the arrest of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

National Secretary of the group, Alhassan Saleh, had criticised the former president over his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari warning that the insecurity in the country could reach genocidal proportions.

Saleh had said: “The earlier they get him (Obasanjo) arrested and dealt with, according to the laws of the land, the better. He doesn’t mean well for the country.”

Fani-Kayode, in a statement, described the call for the former president’s arrest as “reckless, irresponsible, dangerous and unacceptable.”

Fani-Kayode said: “I dare Buhari to go ahead and arrest Obasanjo and do your bidding. That is when you will know that even a madman has relatives. You are sitting on a time-bomb and playing with fire.”

The former minister stated that Obasanjo was attempting to save Nigeria from another civil war, adding that those who opposed the ex-president’s counsel failed to appreciate the fact that in the event of such a war, they would suffer more than anyone else.

“Miyetti Allah’s call for the arrest of Obasanjo is reckless, irresponsible, dangerous and unacceptable.

“He has warned against a violent Yugoslavia-type break-up of the country and a Rwandan-type genocide if things don’t change. Arresting him for speaking this bitter truth will only push us closer to that scenario.

“If you really want peace you will take his counsel and if you don’t want peace you will ignore it and let the killings continue. Obasanjo owes the nation and the country the truth and I am glad that he has spoken it,” he said.