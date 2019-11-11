Fred Itua, Abuja

Experts in the oil and gas sector, under the aegis Partner for Petroleum and Energy Sector Prosperity Initiative (P-PESPI), have condemned some of the negative reports by a civil society organisation, Accountable Leadership For Better Nigerian Initiative (ALBNI), which called for the sack of the Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipreye Sylva.

A press release made available to newsmen on Monday, signed by the chairman of the group, Charles Ibiang, said Sylva was quoted out of context, when the it was alleged that he was sabotaging the Federal Government by craving for a dialogue with international oil companies over payment arrears amounting to $62 billion.

ALBNI, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Sylva of his duties over claims by the latter that the debt owed the Federal Government by the international oil companies, would be difficult to recover legitimately.

However, P-PESPI chairman, while rebuffing the claims, said Sylva had a deep knowledge of the reality in the Nigerian petroleum sector.

“Sylva is a great asset to President Buhari’s administration and the petroleum sector in general. Any close watcher of the investment drive in the sector, will realised that international oil companies are not injecting new capital for new projects.

“Instead, they’re are engaging is assets management and divestment from Nigeria to other climes where the business, regulatory and political environment are friendly.”