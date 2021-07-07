Well, my own perception of the whole issue from the historical angle is that each time we seem to have some kind of flashpoints in our history, there is an indication that all is going to just give up. If we look back, in 1962 in the Western region, the matter of census and its related political mission came up; the Action Group as well as the Northern People’s Congress,

the politics between Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Tafawa Balewa came to a crest within that period and everybody thought it was over with Nigeria; if you were in the Western region, you would think the world was giving up. Yes it was. And within the same period, in the Middle Belt, we had very serious uprising particularly in the Tiv area. People started fighting each other in the name of defending political parties and defending personalities. So also it was in the West. At those points, anybody who lived through that period thought that Nigeria was going to break. But we passed through and went through. Then we entered the Nigerian military coup that took place in January 1966. Right from the North all the way down to the Southern part of the country was ripped apart. People who were mature enough and who were politically exposed thought Nigeria was also going to disintegrate. Well, we managed and went into the civil war and that civil war was fought on

the fronts of trying to maintain and sustain one Nigeria and Biafra did not succeed. We passed through. In between, the military rule seemed to have managed to put Nigeria together because of the capacity of the use of brute force. And on that note, we have been able to sustain our unity and our sovereignty since 1966. When the June 12 matter came and the election was annulled, we still had cause to worry over the existence of Nigeria. And mind you, earlier, some kind of secret research that had been conducted in America was pointing to the fact that within a decade and a half, Nigeria was going to disintegrate into various ethnic nationalities. But we have withstood that. And I think that there is a divine purpose for that. A lot of people may not like to hear that in terms of holding this country together; one, that with the type of population we have in this country, if there is any disintegration, the spillover effect to all parts of Africa and the rest of the world will be monumental. And God has kept us together. Secondly, the type of character and the quality of minds that we have been producing in this country is such that we are a light and a torch to the rest of Africa and also humanity. Thirdly, even before the creation of Nigeria, the acculturation that began to take place in this country was such that nobody could have stopped it; long distance trade between the North and the South went on steadily. And in all parts of the country, it was clear that people were ready to integrate. And so, people were not surprised that we ended up as a country. And the question even in historical terms that some of us put is that which country of the world is not even artificial? Another thing is that unity is not a deliberate natural process; it is a historical process in terms