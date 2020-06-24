Gyang Bere, Jos

The Programme Director of the Justice and Security Dialogue (JSD), Mrs Kemakolam Isioma, has called for stiffer punishment for rapists in the country.

She noted that those guilty of sexual crimes against children and other minors should not be treated with kids’ gloves.

Mrs Isioma in a press statement issued in Jos said the organisation has trained 40 persons in Plateau to handle issues of sexual and gender-based violence.

The programme director highlighted the importance of the training as a response to the rise in rape cases among young people and also the older persons who molest minors and teenage girls.

She explained that the worrying trend which in recent weeks has been the focus of a national conversation has caused such an outrage that it has triggered government and other stakeholders to take action.

She said JSD had earlier established a Gender Desk at the Plateau State Police Command with a view to addressing gender-rated and sexual abuse matters.

‘Initially, JSD had trained 40 officers on effective response to SGBV. The Gender Desk remains

the only functional desk in Plateau State,’ she said.

‘JSD is currently partnering with CSOs, CBOs, ministries of health, women and social welfare to network and coordinate service providers with the police.

‘The Plateau State Police Command had indicated an interest in replicating the desk in the remaining 16 Area Commands of the state. This is a good start and important step because, if successful, then there is the likelihood of replication all over Nigeria,’ she stated.