Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, Anambra State, Rev. Owen Nwokolo, has called on the Federal Government to call herdsmen to order, so as to forestall reprisals for their attacks on communities.

Bishop Okeke also called for harmonious, peaceful co-existence and tolerance among ethnic groups in the country.

He explained that for any meaningful, desired progress to happen in the country, love, mutual trust and peaceful coexistence among different ethnic groups, must first be collectively and genuinely sought after.

The cleric stated these in his Easter message in Onitsha, the state capital.

He said Easter, as a time of sober reflection, should be judiciously used by Nigerians, to seek the face of God collectively and individually for positive turnarounds in the political,economic and social life of the nation.

He passionately appeared to all the ethnic groups in the country to sink whatever have been their differences and work together to achieve the desired one-Nigerian philosophy of the nation.

Bishop Nwokolo commended the Federal Government for starting work on the second Niger Bridge, and described it as a landmark project in the history of the Buhari administration. While highlighting the economic and social value of the bridge to the South East and the entire country, in general, he urged the Federal Government not to allow petty politics make it abandon the work half-way, and added that a project of that magnitude should not be scarified on the altar of politics. Bishop Nwokolo equally condemned the insecurity in the country; occasioned by what he described as “the gradual spread of killings by Fulani herdsmen and called on government “to urgently call the Fulani herdsmen to order, in order not to call for reprisals by attacked communities, thereby creating regrettable, chaotic state of emergency in the country.”

He called on the federal government to checkmate the activities of Fulani herdsmen by establishing ranches for them, adding that the only way to end farmers –herders’ crises in the country is by establishing cattle ranches for the cattle farmers.