From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

South East Forum of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to call to order, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State over the invasion and closure of the national secretariat of the association at Yaba, Lagos.

The Forum which condemned the alleged invasion of the secretariat by the expelled president of the Association, Innocent Audu with hoodlums and miscreants said the Lagos State Police Command connivance with Audu to seal the secretariat.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the Forum held at Dannic Hotels, Enugu, stated, “That the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command that led to the temporary closure of the Association’s National Secretariat is tantamount to supporting a group of unscrupulous elements in their bid to destroy a Union that represents the interest of millions of Civil/ Public Servants in Nigeria.

“That the Inspector General of Police should call the Commissioner of Police Lagos State to order and direct for the immediate reopening of the Associations National Secretariat or face mass protest by members of the Association across the Country.”

The meeting which was attended by all the Branch and Chapter Chairmen, State Secretaries and Central Working Committee (CWC) members from the zone also resolved expressed its confidence on the leadership of the association led by Dr Tommy Okon.

“The entire membership of the Association in the South East zone reaffirms their vote of confidence on the National Leadership of the Association ably led by Dr Tommy Etim Okon, the National President and Alade Bashir Lawal, the Secretary General and all the Central Working Committee (CWC) members and urge them to take every legitimate measure to ensure that Innocent Bola Audu and his cohorts face the weight of the law for their unruly rascality.”

The communiqué noted that the meeting received report of the invasion of the National Secretariat of the Association by Audu “with hoodlums, native doctors and

other miscreants with the aim to forcefully take over the National Secretariat’ and the role of the Lagos State Police Command in allegedly aiding the gangsterism act that led to the sealing of the National Secretariat.

The communiqué further reads in parts, “That Innocent Bola Audu was expelled by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association, comprising leadership of the Association from the thirty six (36) states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). By his expulsion he has since ceased to be a member of the Association. Hence, his invasion of the National Secretariat of the Association is seen as threat to lives and property and a criminal act that should not go unpunished.

“That Innocent Bola Audu does not have any Chapter or Branch Chairman or State Secretary in support of his gangsteric movement rather he has recruited hoodlums and some disengaged staff that were duly paid their retirement benefits.”

The communiqué was signed by the forum Chairman, Mike Nwonu; Branch Chairmen, Secretaries, Chpter Chairmen and Secretaries of Abia, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu states.