Tony Ogaga

If there is one thing you can’t take away from Tops Music First Lady, Mary Anuforo aka Kasi The June 12 Girl, it is the fact that she is hardworking.

The graduate of Computer Science doubles as a fashion designer and hip hop artiste, and she’s currently studying Printing Technology. On Valentine’s Day, Kasi released her latest musical offering, Na U Be DI Koko, which she describes as a gift to her fans and all lovers across the world.

In this chat, the last child from a family of five talks about growing up, latest single, which is available on I-tunes and Apple Music, and how much she misses her late parents.

Two years ago, you dropped a couple of singles, what happened after that?

The singles actually did very well. The reception was quite encouraging.

Back then, there was a lot of hype around your project, why haven’t we had a massive hit from you?

Wow! But that is exactly why we are here today.

Okay tell us about your latest song?

Na U Be DI Koko is dedicated to my fans and those seeking genuine love all over the world. And that is why I released it on Valentine’s Day. The song is specially made for lovers, that is why it’s entitled Na U Be Di Koko, which translates to ‘you are the main man in my life’. If you hear the song, you’ll instantly connect to it because of the message and the rhythm. It talks about what people experience everyday in their quest for genuine love. I will call it a blend of R&B and hip hop. I call it fusion sound.

Could we call you ‘Doctor Love’ because you are now teaching people how to find real and genuine love?

(Laughter) Yes, you could call me Doctor Love, if you say so.

Since you are Doctor Love, could you tell us about the guy in your life?

The guy in my life? For now, I want to say that it is a personal thing, and besides, I am concentrating on my career. I don’t want any distractions. I am just keeping that side of my life on the low for now.

Tell us about growing up, were you born with silver spoon?

While growing up, I wouldn’t say that life was so rosy. But then, we were middle class. Things started falling apart after I lost my dad at the age of 10. And now, I am an orphan because I lost my mum last year December.

What was it like growing up without your dad around?

It was not easy at all. Even till this day, I miss him. You know, as a young girl growing up, there are certain things you would want to discuss with your dad. You know, having a dad around gives you a lot of confidence and self-assurance. He is always there to advice you. I miss that part a lot, but thank God, I had my uncle, Chief Tony Okoroji, who was able to fill the vacuum, and my late mum also did her best.

At what point did you discover that you wanted to be a musician?

It was when I was in primary school. Back then, my elder sister and I used to go to our garage at home and sing. But then, I wasn’t really seeing myself as someone who would take to music later on in life. However, I took the decision after my secondary school education and I started writing songs. I was just doing my thing until I met one of my friends who introduced me to a producer at Ikotun, Lagos, and I started working. The first song I recorded was entitled, Crazy. It was never released officially because the song was done on somebody else’s bit and I like being original, so I ditched it.

How did you hook up with TOPS Music?

That was through my brother who met Chief Tony Okoroji’s son and told him that I sing and write songs. So, he requested to see me, listened to my songs, loved what he heard and introduced me to Chief, and here we are today.

When are you dropping your full album?

For now, that is on hold. We are concentrating on this single for now. Whatever happens, sooner or later my label and I are going to reach a consensus on that.

What’s your take on the contemporary music scene?

I think we have come a long way. But we could do better. In the ‘70s, big international artistes came to record in Nigeria. The likes of Paul McCartney and James Brown came to record in Nigeria in the ‘70s, so we should take that to the next level. James Baker, one of the biggest drummers ever, had a band playing in Nigeria. It is not about just having collabos with big international stars, but also bringing them down here to record. Africa is blessed with rich and diverse sounds, and like our progenitors did, we should be able to attract foreign musicians to come here and record.

You lost your mom in December. How are you coping?

My mom’s passing was like a shock! Even when my father’s siblings neglected her and we her children, she was a strong pillar. She supported me in every way possible including my music, and her passing still affects me because I was very close to her.

What is the greatest advice she gave you?

The greatest advice she gave to me was, ‘stay focused in everything that you are doing and put God first in everything’.

Could you share some fond memories of her?

She was fond of dancing along and singing to every song of mine. Her dance steps were so unique to the extent that most times I see myself imitating her dance moves whenever there is music playing.

Which popular artiste would you want a collabo with?

Olamide is a great artiste. I would love to have a collabo with him or his sign-on, Joe Boy. The reason is that music is who can blend with your sound. I believe Olamide and I can blend well.

What are your dreams?

I want to influence my generation; impact lives and take my fashion brand to the next level.