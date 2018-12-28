Ayo Oyoze Baje

I want to be the greatest inventor of all Time! Do not laugh at me yet. You have your dreams. I have mine. I know Man for who he is. Give it to him – for, in his creative ingenuity, he has achieved commendable feats, in virtually all spheres of human endeavour. He has defied the compelling force of gravity, gone to space and landed man on the Moon. He has invented cars, aero planes and ships which transport people and goods, providing services, to shorten Distance and Time. He is currently planning to make man head to Mars! If in doubt read the policy speech made by former President Barack Obama at Kennedy Space Center on April 15, 2010.

Name them – the radio, television, computers, artificial intelligence and the internet of things – are all products of his fecund imagination which cumulatively have facilitated the knowledge economy that drives smart products and processes; to turn our world into a global village.

He has also cured many debilitating diseases and is gearing to tame the rampaging scourge of cancer and Aids. What more, he has done the seemingly unthinkable, by cloning a mammal (Dolly, the sheep), and thereby creating an organism out of a body cell without recourse to sexual intercourse. Now, he has gone ahead to perform another fascinating feat, creating the genome. That is the human map, which provides a better understanding on the nature of diseases and on the long run would assist man to live longer, here on Planet Earth.

But no man has been able to discover, innovate or invent a chemical capable of removing Fears, Doubts, Greed, Avarice, Laziness, Lust, Lies and of course, the king of all vices, HATRED from the human mind. That is precisely what I have set out to do. Oh yes, I want to be the first scientist to create that elixir; that all-important, all-conquering chemical to completely eradicate evil from man’s psyche. Call it a tall order, I do not care a hoot, for so were other inventors similarly disparaged.

For instance, an engineer simply called Mr. Head tried 47 times before he succeeded in making the first metal ski. Dr. Ian Wilmot tried 277 times before producing the aforementioned Dolly. What would have happened if he had stopped at the 276th trial? The Wright Brothers were told to forget the crazy idea of building an aeroplane. Edward Land was urged by his friends to jettison the inspiration of an instant polaroid camera, that it would not work. Soichiro Honda was similarly nearly discouraged by his associates to do away with the ‘stupid idea’ of producing a motorcycle.