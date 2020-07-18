Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday asked the Federal Government to immediately call to order the umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah, before it sets the country ablaze.

The government, Ohanaeze said, should take decisive action over the incessant unguarded and provocative statements by the Miyetti Allah, which were already threatening Nigeria’s peace.

The apex Igbo group in a statement issued yesterday by Chief Emeka Attamah, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President General, particularly condemned the effrontery of Miyetti Allah in seeking a constitutional arrangement that would make them take over the security of the entire South East.

Miyetti Allah had in a story that has gone viral, asked the Federal Government to make a constitutional provision that would enable them to take over security in the South East as a panacea to the nefarious activities of their fellow herdsmen in the region.

But Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that it was the indifference of the Federal Government to the hideous activities of herdsmen in the country that gave the Miyetti Allah the audacity and unbridled arrogance to make such demand.

The statement further said that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterates that while Ndigbo are committed to playing benevolent hosts to anybody or group that wants to do genuine business and coexist with the people, stiff penalties would henceforth attend any act of brigandage or callous acts from any quarters.”

The Igbo apex group said Federal Government should show her neutrality by publicly denouncing the call by the Miyetti Allah. It noted that while the country’s constitution guarantees everybody free movement and residence anywhere, it doesn’t permit killings, harassment or intimidation by or on any group in any manner.

Also condemning the proposal, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Mr. Arthur Obiora, in a separate reaction described it as an affront to the youth of Igbo land. Obiora noted that the suggestion implied that Ndigbo were incapable of protecting their communities and that unless Miyetti Allah were allowed to have their way, the constant killings, rape and harassment of the people of Igbo land would continue unabated.

He therefore, admonished the Miyetti Allah saying that “it has become apparent that the herdsmen are not prepared to coexist with their hosts for their mutual benefit, but to take over their land for the grazing of their cattle.

“We (Ohanaeze Ndigbo) wonder what fate would have befallen any Igbo organisation that dared to make such an infuriating, provocative and impetuous demand in the North.”

The youth leader therefore, warned that since the Miyetti Allah was underrating the ability and capacity of Igbo youth to sufficiently man and protect their land from marauders, “we will henceforth ensure that any future flagrant breach of peace in Igbo land by anybody or group would be met with stiff penalties and reprisals.”