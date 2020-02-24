Chukwudi Nweje

Alor Youths Congress (AYC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige to order.

In a letter titled: ‘President Buhari Should Call Ngige to Order Now’ signed by Frank Okoye and Ifenna Okafor, President and General Secretary respectively, AYC accused Ngige of complicity in the crisis rocking Alor Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“President Buhari should call his minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige to order before the situation deteriorates. This so because he is using his office to cause disaffection and bad blood in the community. The Minister of Labour and Employment has been fingered in the crisis rocking Alor Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State following a leadership crisis bothering on who the authentic President General of the Alor Peoples Convention is.

“The Minister was quoted to have boasted that with his position as a minister in the Buhari administration he can ‘do and undo’, lock up people and nothing would happen. This is rather a careless statement and a great disservice to the Buhari government. With his position as the highest political office holder from the land, he ought to be a unifying factor and not an agent of disunity and destabilisation. Ngige is supposed to be a positive ambassador of the Buhari government in not just his community but across Anambra and the South East in general. But his conduct now portrays him as a negative ambassador of the government, as he is provoking the hatred of the people for the Buhari administration,” the AYC added.

They denied and crisis in their ranks and urged Ngige to allow peace reign.

“We the leaders and teeming members of the AYC wish to put it on record that the Alor Peoples Convention is still in place and has not dissolved by the State Government. And we, therefore, wonder why Dr Ngige is carrying on as if the association has been dissolved. So, it is only common sense that the Minister should allow peace to reign in Alor since there is an already existing caretaker committee in the community which is recognised by the state government.”

They warned that Ngige will be held responsible for any breakdown of peace in the community.

“Today there is serious tension in the town largely because of the divisive role being played by the Minister. And we hereby place it on record that if there is a breakdown of law and order, Dr Ngige should be held responsible. It must be emphasised that political office is for the uplifting of one’s people and not for oppression”, the AYC said.