Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has warned Nigerians against any form of revolution, noting that it is tantamount to anarchy, unrest and unpatriotic.

He called on agitators to respect the Nigerian constitution and be sensitive to moves capable on setting the country on the path of sociopolitical and economic crises.

The monarch’s warning is against the backdrop of the pockets of revolutionary protests in some parts of the country.

He advised agitators to device constructive means in criticising government and leaders, and not outright condemnation that could lead to public unrest.

The monarch expressed disgust that a candidate in the last general election could immediately call for revolution instead of making complementary contributions to take the country out of insecurity challenges.

He described the move as unpatriotic at this moment of the country’s fledgling democracy.

“The call for revolution at this fragile moment is not patriotic. It is out of love, uncivilised, nondigital and anti-people, especially sensing the fragility of our current security situation. We should behave moderately, act patriotically and complement government’s efforts at addressing its perceived weaknesses.

Let the world see us as enlightened and not conspirators,” the monarch stressed.

Oba Akanbi implored Nigerians, especially politicians to exercise political maturity in their conducts “to strengthened our democracy.”

Meanwhile, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called on the Federal Government to release the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a planned revolutionary protest scheduled for yesterday.

Adams argued that the arrest of publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, portends grave danger for Nigeria’s democracy.

Security agencies had said Sowore was arrested for alleged plot to force a regime change in the country

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the arrest as a huge abuse of human rights to freedom, stating that the planned revolutionary protest could not be said to be treasonable since it was yet to be implemented before he was arrested by the DSS.

He, however, faulted the rationale behind the arrest, saying it was unfortunate that Nigerians usually forget events and memories of the past, noting further that Nigeria’s emanated from the military’s dictatorship and tendencyto gag the press and prevent freedom of speech and expression.

Adams said the information at his disposal revealed that Sowore did not consult many of the civic society groups, and that the planned protest would have presented to Nigerians, the needed opportunity to express their feelings to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frowning at the arrest, Adams noted that Nigerians are entitled to express their feelings, in as much as the protest is peaceful, and violent-free and it also represents the feelings of Nigerians.