Every woman loves to be appreciated for their beauty and looks and on-the-rise Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds is no exception. According to her, you can describe her as beautiful or pretty but never as a sexy woman. To her, that’s a tag that is a bit off colour and undesirable and even derogatory.

She made public her opinion on sexiness and being called “sexy” in a recent interview.

“I don’t take it as a compliment when someone says I am sexy, I feel you are objectifying me as a sexual entity. You can call me pretty or beautiful. Going as far as calling me sexy is derogatory and demeaning to me as a woman,” she said.

Luchy Donalds debuted in Nollywood in 2014. Her first film “The Investigator” got her many accolades and set the tone for a career that can best be described as illustrious. Her talent and looks have not only distinguished as a star to watch but also as a highly in demand diva.

After “The Investigator” she featured in other films like King’s Wife; Mr Arrogant; Chisom The Wife Material, Too Hard To Forget; Mrs and The Mistress and many more.



Luchy Donalds is yet to produce a movie of her own as she enjoys being in front of the camera for now more than anything. And her talent hasn’t gone unnoticed as she has won Nigerian Achievers Award.

Luchy Donalds was born May 28, 1995. She’s a native of Owerri North local government area of Imo State, Nigeria.

She attended Mount Carmel Nursery and Primary School and then left for Premier Secondary School. She bagged her first Bachelor’s degree at Madonna University and Tansian University.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology.