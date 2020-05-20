George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo council of elders has said it is derogatory for members of the opposition to address, Hope Uzodimma as Supreme Court Governor.

This is just as the elders maintained that using such an unflattering appellation on the governor is an insult to Imo people, which connotes that the people never voted for him.

The elders also said they are in support of the probe of alleged missing N19.63 billion local government funds under the former governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration, by the House of Assembly.

The council Chairman, Edmond Onyebuchi, who stated this, yesterday, during a press conference, said the elders of the state will, henceforth, tackle any individual/group who continues to address Uzodimma as Supreme Court governor.

“We will not take it lightly, because those who are doing this are insulting the people of Imo who voted massively for Uzodimma as governor of the state.

“We are also in support of the ongoing probe of N19.63 billion council funds because the money belongs to the people and if Ihedioha is found to have carried away our money he must bring it back. The money belongs to the people,” he said.