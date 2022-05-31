Two pressure groups have dismissed calls for the cancellation of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary in the state.

They also described those behind the calls as mischief makers, saying they do not have the interest of the state at heart.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Sokoto State Coordinator of Concerned Nigerians, Comrade Suleiman Mahmud, on behalf of the two groups.

The statement reads:”

Our attention has been drawn, to a press statement, credited to a faceless group, in Sokoto State, where it demanded the cancellation of the recently held governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress APC in Sokoto State, where the former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu emerged as the flagbearer of the party, for the 2023, governorship election in the state.

“While we are not so disturbed by the antics of the desperate politicians, who are hiding under the faceless APC support group, to discredit a process, that has been adjudged as credible, free and fair, we consider it imperative, to make this reaction, for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public, that these faceless political orphans, are out, to mislead.

“Let it be noted that the APC Governorship Primary in Sokoto State, has been rated by election observers and genuine party stakeholders, as one of the freest and fairest among elections held by the party, across the country, and most importantly, one ever held in history of Sokoto APC.

“It must be noted, that every processes involved in the primary, from the accreditation of delegates, were supervised by the various security agencies in the state, and independent election observers.

“The election which started peacefully and ended on the same note, witnessed the emergence of former Deputy Governor Ahmed Aliyu who pulled 108,000 votes. This was witnessed by the agents of other aspirants, who all participated in the primary.

“It is therefore worrisome, that days after the election, some desperate politicians, are now hiding under a faceless group, to champion their desperate personal interests, and against all odds calling for the cancellation of the most peaceful and credible process.

“Therefore, as the progressive Youths of Sokoto State, and active stakeholders in the party, we wish to dissociate ourselves and every young persons, which the faceless group has impersonated, from the shambolic call for the cancellation of the Sokoto APC Governorship Primary.

“The groups are unknown to any structure of our party in Sokoto State, nor neither belong to the party. It is just a creation of some desperate politicians, who are working to achieve their inordinate ambitions.

“We, therefore, commend the process of the primary election and also congratulate the winner as we look forward to victory during the election in 2023.

“Consequently, we call on all other aspirants to join hands with Ahmed Aliyu to ensure the party secure victory in the 2023 governorship election in Sokoto State.”

