A group of women’s rights organizations alongside the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have advocated more severe punishment for those convicted of domestic violence as contained in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law.

They unanimously recommended that capital punishment be given to violators of VAPP law alongside ‘name and shame’ options, stating that it will go a long way in discouraging people from domestic violence against both genders.

National Coordinator, Legislative Advocacy Coalition on Violence Against Women initiative (LACVAW), Eqy Anazonwu, who led a discussion at a town hall meeting with the theme: ‘utilizing the VAPP law for protection against gender-based violence: issues and challenges’ noted that many lives have been lost due to domestic violence, hence the need to put a stop to it by fully implementing the VAPP law.

She explained that the objective of the meeting was to sensitize community members on VAPP law and practical ways in which they can engage the law for protection from abuse and violence, as well as breaking the culture of silence.

The Executive Director, Youth Alive Foundation (YAF), Dr Udy Akpan, in her remarks, made reference to the recent death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose death was linked to alleged domestic violence.

She encouraged the people, especially women who are being “oppressed” either in their homes or other places to speak up so as to get help to avoid the kind of catastrophe that befell the music songwriter, Osinachi.

She said: “Late Osinachi refused to speak up and seek help. She couldn’t speak to her church, family and friends so they could help her, hence she died a painful and untimely death. This shouldn’t continue anymore.”

Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Candido, in his remarks, frowned at the growing cases of domestic violence especially in the rural areas without anyone calling public attention to it.

He supported the call for the adoption of capital punishment to serve as discouragement for people who are nursing the idea of human rights abuse.

Meanwhile, representatives from the NAPTIP, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other relevant stakeholders, reaffirmed their support for the cause of protecting human rights, especially women.

They, however, encouraged women to be bold and courageous to speak whenever such things are happening to them so they can get the right counsel and other interventions needed.