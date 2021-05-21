Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has condemned the agitation for secession in some parts of the country.

The minister stated this, yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual general meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Bauchi.

In the last couple of months, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and some some Yoruba groups have been agitating for the breakaway of the South -East and South-West.

“While it is alright for citizens to call for restructuring and true federalism, what is not acceptable is the call in certain quarters for secession. Whatever challenges we have today as a nation, can and will be surmounted. In fact, the Federal Government had set in motion the necessary machinery to tackle the challenge of insecurity. We should therefore not allow today’s challenges, whether in the area of economy or security, to jeopardise our unity,” Mohammed said.