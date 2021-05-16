From Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja
Elder statesman Edwin Clark has kicked against calls for secession in some parts of the country, noting that it is not the solution to the country’s problems.
The rising insecurity and economic challenges in the country notwithstanding, Clark said he does not believe in Nigeria’s breakup.
Rather than the secession calls, workable strategies should be evolved to solve he problem of insecurity and other challenges making life unbearable for Nigerians.
“Nigeria will remain one. Some of us do not believe in the call for secession. Where dowegoto,whoarewe leaving the country for, who owns it?
“We cannot flee, where do we go? Though I am seeing this danger but I do not believe that Nigeria will split.
“Recently 17 Southern governors met and they also agreed that Nigeria will remain one. They are not just PDP but also APC governors. “Even during the civil war in 1967, we never believed Nigeria would break up and the war eventually ended in 1970.
“That was the nearest we got to breaking up but Nigeria did not break up,” he said.
Clark reiterated his call for restructuring, recalling that the 2014 National Conference and the committee headed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, made recommendations that would go a long way in helping the country restructure.
