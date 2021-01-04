From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Calm has returned to Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following the intervention of the state government.

Some yet to be identified gunmen had attacked the community on Sunday for the second time in about a week, shooting sporadically and engaging in arson.

During the Christmas Eve attack, the residence of a known repentant militant leader, Eris Paul aka Ogunboss, was reportedly torched.

Governor Douye Diri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Monday, said the government has commenced an investigation into the attack and would spare no effort to unravel those behind it.

He said he has directed the suspension of recognition of any chief or leader in the community pending the conclusion of an investigation into the crisis.

Governor Diri urged the residents to be calm, directing security agencies to ensure adequate protection for everyone in the community.