Joe Effiong, Uyo,

Calm has returned to Ndiya Ikot Ukap in Nsit Ubium local government area of Akwa Ibom State which was on edge following the killing of a clown by a policeman at a traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday.

The clown or show boy as they are called in the state, Godwin George, was said to have been shot by a mobile policeman when he resorted to harassing the bridegroom for money claiming that he was officially invited.

The policeman was said to have been in the company of the bridegroom, who is an aide to Gov Udom Emmanuel

The killing which appears to have embarrassed the state government since Governor Udom Emmanuel just left marriage ceremony before the incident occurred, had generated uproar in the village, as the youths had spoiled for war.

But the state government through the commissioner for information, Mr Charles Udoh had hurriedly issued a calming statement, claiming that the governor was deeply saddened by the incident.

“The attention of Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to an unfortunate incident at Ndiya Ikot Ukab (sic), Nsit Ubium LGA where an innocent life was lost yesterday.

“His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel is deeply saddened by the tragic event at the end of an otherwise joyous occasion. He has therefore, directed Security Agencies to fish-out and prosecute whoever was responsible for the unwarranted loss of an innocent life.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the governor reiterates his administration’s commitment to the continued protection of lives and property within the boundaries of the state,” the government statement said.

While the state police command has not admitted that one of its officers killed the clown, it has however admitted receiving report on the incident perpetrated by an unknown policeman.

Its public relations officer, (PPRO), Odiko MacDon (SP) said in a statement issued on Friday evening; “Our preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred after a marriage ceremony which was well attended at the above location and that there were Police personnel from within the State and neigbouring States on escort duties.

“Our preliminary findings further showed that, as at the time of the incident, the security personnel from Akwa Ibom Government House had left the area.

“While the identity of the perpetrator of this dastardly act is for now unknown, the Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed has ordered for a more discreet investigation to be quickly carried out to unravel the perpetrator of the said crime and prosecute same.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the deceased and wish to reiterate the Command’s readiness in protecting lives and property and combating crimes in all parts of the State,” the statement said.

The village head of Ndiya Ikot Ukap, Eteidung Ekom Jonathan, said his council was able to calm the youth of the community so as not to take laws into their hands.

He explained that the killing did not happen on the primary school field at which the marriage ceremony was conducted, but in the residence of the bride’s father to were some guests, including the bridegroom, had retired.

“There is no problem in the community now. What happened was unfortunate. I was not present. Some people said it was accident, other said the policeman shot him when he became recalcitrant in his demand for money. I don’t know which is correct.” The village head explained.