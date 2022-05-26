Scottish Premiership hockey star, Molly Godfrey, has confessed she dated Super Eagles star, Calvin Bassey when he arrived in Scotland from England a couple of years ago.
Bassey arrived at Glasgow Rangers as a relatively unknown player from Leicester City reserves, having not played a single senior game for the Foxes.
But the Nigerian international has grown into a global star in recent weeks after a series of incredible performances in the Europa League, including in Rangers’ final penalty defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.
While Bassey is confident and assured on the pitch at centre-back, left full-back, and wingback, his ex-girlfriend Molly reveals a different side to the tireless 22-year-old.
Molly, who plays hockey internationally for Scotland, discloses with light-hearted fun that Bassey is a bit shy off the field, a terrible singer, and a clueless dancer.
But the 25-year-old online coach is quick to add that the Rangers defender is a great person who gave her a good time from the moment he slid into her DM on Instagram to when they started mutually.
“He’s a really lovely boy who had big dreams to play with Rangers and break into the first team,” Molly told the Sun.
“Calvin and I used to love just having a laugh together and people may or may not know this but he is a terrible singer and even worse dancer – which made him even funnier. “He’s not your typical footballer as he was a bit shy around new people.
“But all of my friends loved him too, as he always had a big smile on his face and was just great fun to be around.” The Scottish hockey star adds: “We slowly grew apart and I decided to go on Geordie Shore and he decided to focus on his football, therefore, we decided to part ways mutually.
“I think he’s a great asset to Scottish football with an incredible future at his fingertips.
“He is a true diamond of a boy. Anyone would be lucky to be with him.”
There are bigger things ahead for Bassey after man of the match performances in both the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals.
