The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has commenced the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020), and has given registered companies till March 31 to update their information to enable both parties work seamlessly.

A statement from Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, quoting The Leadership, revealed that the Registrar-General of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, who stated this in Abuja recently noted that the commission had also launched a new self-service portal that allows for end-to-end electronic submission by customers.

Taken effect on January 1st, the new law provides a robust framework towards reforming identified legal, regulatory and administrative bottlenecks, which had hitherto slowed down the wheel of doing business in Nigeria over three decades now.

Acccording to the statement, the law came with a lot of innovations and changes to some of the old provisions off CAMA 1990, hence the need to make some changes to make the old law consistent with the new law.