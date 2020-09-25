Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The despite the criticism that has trailed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 recently signed into law, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, said it would enhance transparency and corporate accountability and help the fight against corruption.

Buhari said this in a video message presented at the Open Government Partnership 2020 Virtual Leaders’ Summit on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “CAMA Act will help us fight corruption, President Buhari explains at UNGA high-level summit.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as other stakeholders, have condemned some provisions of the law.

But President Buhari explained that “since the inception of our administration in 2015, the government has been committed to changing international and domestic perceptions regarding Nigeria’s commitment to fight corruption and foster good governance.”