Lawrence Enyoghasu

U.S based Nigerian preacher, Apostle Courage Igene, Senior Pastor of All Nations Church Int’l, has urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to tactically fight the Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), describing it as inappropriate and an attempt by the Federal Government of Nigeria to interfere in the affairs of churches in the country

Igene stated these in a phone conversation yesterday with Daily Sun adding that the law is malicious towards humanity generally. He also cleared the air that such laws do not exist as it has been rumored in the news.

“In the Nigerian 1999 constitution as amended, there is a separation between church and state. If they were calling for churches to be transparent with their books, it would have been okay even though it is none of their business. But to say the government can remove the Board of Trustees any time they like and replace with anyone and the Court can’t do anything about it, shows that the law is appalling, tyranny, maliciously conceived and such law should be not enacted in any democratic society in the world.

“Most churches have proven to be well run better than the federal government. The government should immediately back off the church and focus on governing. There is little or no trust between the government and the church. The church does not trust the sincerity of the government, so it may be difficult for the church to trust the government in the case of CAMA.”

“CAN need to battle this tactically. They should reject it in the strongest terms and stand by it. No room for compromise. In the USA, the government does not interfere with the church except to support a loan or something. But to say the government can remove Board of Trustees anytime they like and replace with anyone they like is a blatant lie from the pit of hell,” he stated.